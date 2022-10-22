Abu Dhabi: 'One Community' campaign launched to promote social cohesion

Drive seeks to motivate community members of different nationalities, ages to participate in community sports

Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a new campaign under the slogan 'One Community' to promote an inclusive and cohesive society.

The campaign has been launched by the Department of Community Development (DCD) in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and Emirates Foundation. It aims to celebrate and encourage a diversified and inclusive community through a wide range of opportunities and initiatives by its partners and stakeholders.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office, and the Acting Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports sector at the DCD, said that the department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society.

The campaign comes in five languages: Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog, with the aim of reaching all segments of society, spreading teamwork spirit and giving individuals, entities, and specialised teams opportunities to volunteer.

"The UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures with different nationalities from around the world living in harmony on its land. The late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions," Al Balooshi said.

The campaign aims at activating the role of the third and private sectors through a package of initiatives that promote social responsibility while setting priority and long-term goals by working alongside civil society, encouraging the private sector to organise special events that bring people together within local communities and enhance a sense of belonging.

The campaign seeks to motivate community members of different nationalities and ages to participate in community sports activities with the aim of encouraging them to actively participate in events to provide opportunities to learn from different cultures and enhance communication between different segments of society, by facilitating access to sports facilities and making physical activity a lifestyle for all members of society.

