Diwali in UAE: Abu Dhabi's Indian community mark festival with songs and dances

Popular singer Nimisha Deb, stand-up comedian Sapan Verma entertain crowd with their performances

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:16 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:37 PM

Members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi celebrated Diwali, the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’, in a grand fashion.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Abu Dhabi chapter along with the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG) hosted an evening filled with comedy, dance, music and other fun-filled activities.

The programmes started with the traditional lighting of the lamp and the ceremony saw audience join with electric ‘diyas’ (lamps) in their hands.

India’s popular stand-up comedian Sapan Verma entertained the audience of more than 600 members and their families. He kept the crowd engaged and got them involved in his standup acts.

“There was never a dull moment in his entire performance,” said chapter’s social team leader Anu Thomas.

Later, popular singer Nimisha Deb belted out peppy Bollywood songs and had the crowd on its feet.

“Her songs and the energy she bought on stage with her singing was terrific. The environment was so energetic that all the members were dancing on the tunes of her songs,” said Rohit Dayma, chapter’s general secretary, who sustained the energy level by reciting a few Urdu poetries.

Also, there was spirited dance performance by a young group.

“Diwali is a festival of lights and let’s brighten the light of our inner self and spread the light to others in the form of love, forgiveness, compassion, kindness and give the light of hope among others,” John George, chapter’s chairman, said.

Ajay Singhvi, a committee member, surprised with poetry recitation, which was well received by everyone. “Everyone loved all the acts and applauded them,” Priyanka Birla, treasurer, noted.

Krishnan NV, chapter’s vice-chairman, offered vote of thanks and wished everyone a ‘happy Diwali’.

“This is the beginning of Diwali celebrations,” he pointed out.

The night of dances, songs and laughter ended with a lavish dinner, including a range of sweets to savour.

ALSO READ: