Abu Dhabi named smartest city in Mena region, 13th globally; Dubai ranked 17th

The Capital gains the title for the third time in a row; the two emirates are the only cities from the region in the top 20

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:24 PM

For the third consecutive time, Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the smartest city in the Mena region, according to the IMD Smart City Index report 2023.

Published by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the report ranks Abu Dhabi 13th globally out of 141 cities, while Dubai takes the 17th spot. The emirates are the only cities from the region to be featured in the top 20, with Riyadh being ranked 30th.

“Apart from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, all of the cities occupying the top 20 are either in Europe or in Asia-Pacific. The absence of American or African cities is notable,” the report highlighted.

The IMD annual study on smart city development surveyed 120 residents in 118 cities worldwide. The study evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents’ perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance.

“Abu Dhabi's leadership in this field is a translation of the leadership’s vision and commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey and utilising it to serve the community and enhance its well-being and quality of life,” Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said.

“Through employing next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and developing smart city initiatives across various societal, service, and economic sectors, including public and smart transportation, Abu Dhabi has been able to establish itself as a smart and sustainable city, and one of the best global destinations to live, work, and visit,” Al Shorafa noted.

Smart cities contribute to the development of many key sectors in the emirate, such as the smart transportation sector and the smart economy, which is based on advanced software that helps develop many sectors such as supply, delivery, and joint support services.

“At DMT, we are working diligently to harness technology and utilise it to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We will continue to work to build on the momentum of achievements to enhance Abu Dhabi's leadership in this field,” Al Shorafa added.

Additionally, interactive platforms are built with the public to identify their needs and aspirations and interact with them transparently, placing them at the centre of government work, in addition to developing and facilitating access to services for citizens.

According to the rankings, the top 10 smart cities are: Zurich, Oslo, Canberra, Copenhagen, Lausanne, London, Singapore, Helsinki, Geneva and Stockholm.

