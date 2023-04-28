UAE: Now, book a bus ride for only Dh2 in another Abu Dhabi neighbourhood

It is expected to shorten the time it takes to complete rental formalities, the authority says
Abu Dhabi's 'bus on demand' service is now available in the emirate's Khalifa City. Community members can simply book a ride on the minibus for only Dh2, instead of driving or waiting for the public bus.
The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) started the service in Khalifa City just this week.
This is the latest route addition as the authority expands the service, which has earlier been introduced in Al Shahama City and on Yas and Saadiyat islands.
The 13+2-seater minibus is ideal for a family or group of friends who wish to travel together within the community of Khalifa City. It normally costs Dh2 per user and can be paid using a Hafilat smart card.
The service can be booked through the Abu Dhabi Link smart app. Once registered on the app, a passenger can specify their location for pick-up and drop-off. The pick-up will be from the nearest possible point.
The number plate of the bus will then appear on the app, allowing the passenger to track the route and travel timing. Frequent users can even save their home and work addresses for ease of use.
With the service — which operates from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week — residents and visitors no longer have to use their own vehicles or wait for the public bus to get to malls, neighbourhoods, and offices in Khalifa City.
