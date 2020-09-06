Abu Dhabi hotline offers mental health support to workers
Abu Dhabi - Through psychologists, the 'You Matter' campaign provides a package of positive messages and mental health advice to workers.
Published: Sun 6 Sep 2020, 6:00 PM
Last updated: Mon 7 Sep 2020, 8:57 AM
A new campaign launched in Abu Dhabi will offer mental health support to workers. The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD) called on workers to dial 800937292 for support if they feel sad, anxious or have any feelings or thoughts of self-harm. The hotline is handled by responders trained to offer psychological solutions and interventions.
Through psychologists, the 'You Matter' campaign provides a package of positive messages and mental health advice to workers. It urges workers to strengthen communication with family and friends; develop hobbies or learn new skills; express gratitude; and start using simple techniques such as writing down thoughts and feelings to beat stress.
Implemented in eight languages, the campaign aims to reach the largest possible segment of workers in residential complexes and neighbourhoods.
"Workers are an essential part of society, and we are working in parallel with specialists in Abu Dhabi to identify their needs and provide what they lack to ensure their safety. In response to our findings, we launched the 'You Matter' campaign, which aims primarily to provide psychological support to workers," said Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the DCD.
"A number of workshops and lectures in different languages related to mental health have been designed to reduce anxiety or enhance a sense of security."
It will also see the distribution of awareness leaflets, along with the support initiatives through the provision of meals.
