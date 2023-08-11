Abu Dhabi: Free-to-attend Pakistan Mango Festival with 14 varieties, stalls of delicacies

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:01 PM

Hundreds of community members, diplomats, dignitaries, businessmen and traders enjoyed the sweet taste of popular Pakistani mangoes during an event held by the Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) in Abu Dhabi.

Mango is the national fruit of Pakistan, and its local produce is renowned for its distinct flavour.

The five-hour-long free-to-attend Pakistan Mango Festival saw visitors enjoy 14 different varieties, including Lal Badshah, Chaunsa, Dussehri, Anwar Ratool, Fajri, and Hyder Shah among others. The event was organised by Dr S Qaiser Anis, president, of PBPC, Abu Dhabi, and Dr Muhammad Farhan, executive member of Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) and PBPC.

“These are fresh and finest varieties of mangoes flown in from Pakistan, especially for this event,” said Dr Anis and noted the festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and exquisite taste of Pakistan's mangoes.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth-largest producer of mangoes, regarded as the king of tropical fruits. The Middle East is a top importer of Pakistani mangoes.

Dr Farhan underlined that Pakistan is trying to improve trade volumes in the region.

“The UAE is the fourth biggest buyer of Pakistani mangoes. Along with Saudi Arabia and others, the Gulf countries have a 65 per cent share of what Pakistan is exporting. We want to increase it further,” he said and noted that several exhibitors from the UAE were participating in the three-day International Food and Agriculture Exhibition held in Karachi till Saturday.

Dr Farhan pointed out that bilateral research and innovative solutions on ways to grow Pakistani mangoes in the UAE will help boost trade and ensure food security.

“Pakistan has more than 300 varieties of mangoes. We aim to bring Pakistani mangoes to Abu Dhabi. Our aim is not only to sell and export but also to grow mangoes here. We aim to bring good seeds and mangoes from Pakistan and be part of the agriculture research and innovation happening in the UAE. Thus we can enhance our bilateral business,” he said and noted that such initiatives will also play a role in countering global warming and the challenges of climate change.

The PBPC ladies’ committee had stalls of delicious delicacies made from Pakistani mangoes, which were savoured by guests. There were also mango-tasting sessions.

“We have Pakistanis and non-Pakistanis, and many people coming from Dubai and Sharjah, participating here. We are promoting a ‘clean and green’ image of Pakistan. This is a glimpse of what we aim to achieve. Next year, we will host a better event,” Dr Farhan added.

