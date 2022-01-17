Abu Dhabi: EcoWASTE to feature latest technologies, innovations in waste management

The exhibition and forum aims at reviewing the latest trends in the sector

Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 10:57 PM

Experts and decision makers have gathered in the UAE Capital to discuss the latest technologies and innovations in the field of waste management as the EcoWASTE exhibition and forum kicked off on Monday.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, EcoWASTE 2022, is running until January 19. More than 35 companies from around the world taking part in the exhibition and forum.

The event, which has been organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), cover various fields, including recycling and waste management and treatment in the MENA region.

The three-day forum also explores key trends, including the circular economy, waste to hydrogen, landfill reduction strategies, connected equipment and automation, and approaches to dealing with major waste sources.

Photo: Supplied

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer said in his key note speech that the exhibition and forum aims at reviewing the latest trends in the sector, the latest technologies, new and advanced solutions in the field of sustainable waste management, and its investment in various industries.

"Since its establishment, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has been successful in making a major stride in the field of safe and effective waste management, in accordance with the highest international standards,” he said.

“We are pleased to showcase our experiences and achievements in this field with our global counterparts, and to explore the most innovative solutions in the field of waste management and recycling in the region, as well as highlight our contributions to addressing the challenges that face the transformation of waste to energy.”

ALSO READ:

Remarkable achievements

On the first day of the event, Tadweer highlighted its most important achievements during 2021, where it contributed to realising its vision for developing a sustainable system for waste management and combating threats to public health in Abu Dhabi.

The Center treated around 11 million tonnes of medical waste and hazardous waste in the Emirate during 2021, and recycled around 2.9 million tonnes of construction and demolition waste. The Center installed 200 new smart mosquito traps in the Emirate, raising the total number of traps to 640, in addition to reducing the number of disease-carrying pests by 56 percent.

The Center announced that 80 percent of the plans for recovery from Covid-19 have been carried out as per its execution plan, carrying out around 95 percent of the safety and professional health management system, and 96 percent of the business sustainability management development project.

In terms of monitoring, the Center has detected more than 14,000 cases of arbitrary dumping of sewage, and around 25,000 cases of waste transport vehicles leaving the borders of Abu Dhabi, and more than 764,000 cases of authorized entry into official stations.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com