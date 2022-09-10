Abu Dhabi: Authority launches new initiative to understand needs of residents

The luxury ship, converted into a floating hotel in Dubai, was inaugurated by the Queen in 1967
In an effort to increase community engagement and direct communication with all segments of society, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a new initiative that will incorporate the views and aspirations of the community into their planning and implementation stages.
A number of formal councils, majlises and community forums will be held across the emirate as part of the Nshawercom initiative.
Nshawercom, which means "We consult you", engages with the community, collects feedback and data from them and from customer service centres. It will then analyse and document the views and needs of residents of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah and address them.
Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT said: "The Nshawercom initiative represents a new step that will allow us to learn about their (community) views and understand their aspirations. In addition, we can involve more youth forces to shape our visions of future cities based on innovations."
The department will also engage with young talent to develop their capabilities as critical drivers of development and change, benefit from innovative ideas, and understand their aspirations.
Al Ahbabi added: "The community engagement is an instrumental element of our strategic planning for ensuring its stability and prosperity and for enhancing Abu Dhabi's position globally as one of the top destinations to live, work and visit.”
