Abu Dhabi Municipality provides water, juices to outdoor workers

The Abu Dhabi Municipality launched a humanitarian community initiative that involves distributing cold water and juices to outdoor workers to cool off the heat.
Officials said they were providing cold water and juices, and dates to municipal workers who perform their jobs outside during the summer.
The campaign that started from mid-July and will run until mid-August, aims to instill the values of social solidarity and cooperation, as well as giving and compassion among members of the community.
This campaign that covers the cities of Mohammed bin Zayed, Shakhbout and Rabdan, embodies the highest values and humanitarian principles of the UAE, which promotes the values of tolerance, love and humanity, and an affirmation of the value of social solidarity and appreciation of important societal segments.
The campaign also aims to deepen the workers' sense of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and dedication to its service. It intends to spread the spirit of cooperation and intimacy within the UAE society, and consolidate the meanings of giving and the values of solidarity and social compassion.
