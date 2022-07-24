UAE: Labourers told to not work in high-rise buildings without safety harnesses

Labourers working on high-rise buildings or at elevated construction sites have been urged to strictly adhere to safety requirements to avoid the dangers of falling from heights.

During a recent workshop organised by Abu Dhabi Municipality, officials educated the workers about the dangers of working on high-rise buildings without safety harnesses. They stressed that it was important to follow safety requirements and always use personal protective equipment.

Construction firms have also been told to follow the protective measures at worksites and adhere to the safety elements required in building and using scaffolding.

Officials stressed that the safety aspect is crucial for the continuation of work on sites, and the municipality takes legal measures to protect and preserve the lives and safety of workers.

During site visits in the past years, the municipal inspectors reported finding men working at height on unfinished floors, temporary platforms, scaffolding, or cradles used to clean windows at towers under construction without safety equipment.

According to authorities, it would be the employer’s responsibility to provide the necessary means to protect workers from occupational hazards, injuries and disease.

Constructions sites must have instruction boards with awareness details. Employers should provide appropriate training to workers to avoid risks, and conduct periodic evaluations to ensure safety.

Workers must use protective equipment and clothing provided to them and comply with all instructions given by the employer to protect themselves from danger. Workers must refrain from any action contrary to these instructions, follow orders relating to occupational health and safety and undertake to protect what is in their possession.

Firms violating safety rules face fines of between Dh10,000 and Dh40,000 depending on the ­offence, and construction sites can be shut down.