'A deserved victory': Sheikh Mohammed hails incredible Saudi win over Argentina at Fifa World Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tribute to the Saudi Arabian football team following one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history, as they beat title tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.
“A deserved victory. Combative performance. An Arab joy. Congratulations to the Saudi national team who made us happy,” the Dubai Ruler tweeted.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also shared his support for the Saudi Arabian team as he posted a video on his social media handle as two-time World Cup champions Argentina lost their opening game.
The plaintiff said he was shocked when the defendant filed a case against him for allegedly beating her up and insulting her at her workplace
