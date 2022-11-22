Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1 in a major tournament upset

Lionel Messi's first half goal from a penalty went in vain as the South Americans surprisingly failed to match KSA's aggression

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty from Doha Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:14 PM

In one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history, Saudi Arabia beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Brilliant second half goals from Al Sehri (48 minutes) and Al Dawsari (51st minute) gave the Saudis their biggest ever victory in World Cup.

The defeat ended the South American giants 36-match unbeaten run in international football.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

They now must earn at least four points from their remaining group games against Poland and Mexico to reach the round of 16.

This was also only the fifth time Saudi Arabia have scored two goals in a World Cup game.

Saudi Arabia's previous win over a top team came in the 1994 World Cup when the beat Belgium 1-0.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts. Photo: Reuters

Argentina pressed on for an equaliser in the second half and coach Lionel Scaloni even made four changes.

But the resolute Saudis thwarted every attempt to complete an unforgettable victory in front of their roaring fans at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

