9-day break in UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for public sector employees

The country celebrates Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate the humanitarian efforts of the founding father
The UAE government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees on Sunday. Starting Monday, April 8, federal government employees will enjoy the festivities until Sunday, April 14 and resume work on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Since Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in the UAE, federal government workers will be granted a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.
Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.
As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, anticipation builds in the UAE as residents prepare for the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr and the longest public holiday of the year.
