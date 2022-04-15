5-day Eid holiday in UAE: Parents warned against allowing children to play with fireworks

The Jordanian monarch recently underwent a surgery
The UAE Public Prosecution on Friday issued a reminder, warning parents in the country not to let their children play with firecrackers. The advisory comes ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr break, during which youngsters typically celebrate with fireworks.
In an Instagram post, the authority used a fictional short story to convey the hazards of such play, which can often lead to unexpected and serious injuries.
Last year, authorities announced fines of up to Dh100,000 for anyone violating the country's laws regarding the use of fireworks.
In the past, warnings have also been issued to anyone trading in or manufacturing firecrackers. Officials said the display of fireworks is also illegal, as they are considered to be an explosive material.
