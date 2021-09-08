UAE: Two pairs of siblings make it to India Book of Records

In recent months, many UAE-based kids have notched up awe-inspiring feats.

Two pairs of siblings from the UAE have made it to the India Book of Records, after notching up record-breaking feats.

While 9-year-old Mohammed Shazin answered 45 space-related questions in one minute, his 6-year-old sister Fathima Sana also wowed judges by identifying 49 flowers and recalling their scientific names — including Rose (Rosa Indica), Bottle brush (Callistemon) and Mallow (Malva Sylvestris) — in just a minute.

On the other hand, 10-year-old Akshara created history by reciting the most number of brand taglines in one minute after seeing their logos, while her 5-year-old brother Adithya recited nine-digit numbers in the international numeral system - in one minute.

The India Book of Records acknowledged their feat by presenting Mohammed and his sister Fathima, along with Akshara and her brother Aditya, with certificates, medals and a badge.

In recent months, many UAE-based kids have been scripting their names in the record books through some awe-inspiring feats.

Mohammed and Fathima’s father Sidhiq Puthiyantakath told Khaleej Times that it took his children about a month to prepare for the record. “Shazin had a subject on space and matter. He developed interest in outer space and began learning for it. We registered for the record, and he prepared for it in a month.”

“Seeing her brother prepare for the record, Fathima also developed an interest and made her own attempt, ending up with a record,” Sidhiq added.

The video of their attempt was sent to the India Book of Records.

Shazin who studies in Grade 4 and Fathima, who is in Grade 1 at Woodlem Park School in Ajman is now gunning for the Asia Book of Records.

Ajith Kumar Kallayil, the father of Akshara and Aditya, has been training his kids for months now. “The sole learning source was the Internet, and they quickly grasped it and attempted the record,” he said.

Hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, the siblings study at Abu Dhabi Indian School.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com