UAE firms allocate part of revenues for 100 Million Meals campaign

Some companies and startups have also resorted to crowdfunding donations through certified digital platforms like YallaGive.

As the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign continues to evoke fantastic response, several companies in the UAE and worldwide are pitching in with unique ways and ideas.

While some businesses have hit upon the idea of allocating a percentage of their Ramadan and weekend sales proceeds towards the noble campaign, others promise to donate twice the amount donated by their customers towards the cause as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Contributions from startups, SMEs, family businesses, and large conglomerates have been flowing ceaseless since the launch of the campaign and have helped it reach its target within 10 days. As of Thursday, the campaign had raised more than Dh188 million, almost double the initial target.

Some companies and startups have also resorted to crowdfunding donations through certified digital platforms like YallaGive.

Avaya International, a multinational technology firm that specializes in providing communication and collaboration solutions among colleagues, employees in the Middle East and Africa region collectively donated more than 100,000 meals in support of the campaign. The hybrid event was hosted in Dubai, with 100 UAE-based employees joining in-person, and a further 100 employees joining virtually from abroad via Avaya’s video collaboration platform, Avaya Spaces.

In 30 minutes, employees from the wider GCC and Africa, all spoke up and committed personal donations, aiming to collectively reach a grand total of 100,000 meals.

“I am extremely proud of the Avaya team in the Middle East and Africa region who, regardless of their origins and beliefs, have personally stepped up to contribute to initiative. This demonstrates that the campaign’s spirit is universal and demonstrates once again that the leadership of this country has humanity at the heart of its vision,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President for Avaya International.

“The leadership of this country is doing what no one else is doing to bring life back to normality and prosperity. We are extremely proud and privileged to be here and I am so proud of my team for showing their appreciation of the UAE and its leaders with their contribution to this cause,” he added.

The first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on on April 11. It is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries. The campaign provides food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com