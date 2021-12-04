UAE winter: Your ultimate guide to off-roading in the desert

Sheikh Zayed Festival starts tomorrow: Free bus services, fireworks, over 4,500 cultural events
Entry pass costs Dh5 per person, free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
With the rolling desert dunes just a few kilometres away from the bustling cityscapes, off-roading is one of the most popular adventure sports in the UAE.
Louie Mel Maliksi is a Broadcast IT engineer, who has been living in the UAE for 13 years and works over 45 hours per week.
Like any other professional, his weekends are sacrosanct, and he spends them off-roading in the desert. He recently purchased an Infinity QX4 (4WD) and modified it into an off-road crusher.
When asked what he finds most intriguing about off-roading; Louie said: "It's hard to predict what you'll come across when you're driving off the beaten path. The unforeseeable circumstances make the whole adventure all the more exhilarating."
So, we speak to the experts and bring you up to speed on things you should be aware of while off-roading.
Shibu Nair is an expert off-roader from Titan Performance, who said: "It [off-roading] is an adventure sport, and safety along with experience plays a vital role when you hit a trail. Ensure you and your passengers always maintain safety precautions and that your driving style and trails match your capabilities. Do not push your limits and always drive within your ability."
Fraser M. Martin, a professional driver, writer and restorer of model cars, said: "For a novice driver, it is best to take as much help as you can before you start. If you have no intention of going deeper into sandy areas, an SUV (sport utility vehicle) with permanent 4-wheel drive will do most of the jobs."
Fraser, who has been off-road driving for almost 50 years, 40 of them around the Middle East, said: "I have driven most 4wd vehicles and SUVs. Choose something that will do the job, and budget accordingly.
"There are plenty of second-hand vehicles around, and if you are new, it will be a good idea to learn with something that can be damaged - as you are bound to commit mistakes."
Emong Ang, one of the leaders of PWR52 Offroaders (Pinoy Pajero Club UAE), said: "Choosing the right vehicle is very subjective as different drivers have different financial capabilities and also different driving skills. People upgrade as their driving skills improve. For me, I prefer vehicles with less driver support electronics."
Owner and lead adventurer for The Camping Box, Joe Earley, said: "There are multiple options for whatever your budget might be, but there's one thing you have to watch out for is enough ground clearance, enough power with both Hi and Lo options. I'm a fan of the Nissan Xterra, very good off-road and on-road, economical from a running cost perspective and also very affordable to purchase."
Fraser Martin organises events, customer driving programmes and training, so he knows a thing or two about the essential off-roading kit.
Emong, who recently concluded a desert clean-up drive with a 15-car group, said it's essential to make arrangements to take your trash with you. His list of essentials include:
Shibu Nair is a pioneer in off-roading in the UAE and has recently marshalled the 3rd edition of KT Desert Drive 2021. He gave us a list of essential kits every off-roader must-have:
ALSO READ:
Knowing which trails you are heading for can make the difference between an adventurous weekend and a date with a tow truck.
Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah - You will not need a big beast car to off-road here. It is easy to intermediate wadi driving, making it ideal for those with or without a 4x4. Some trails require the height clearance of a 4x4. You can approach Wadi Shawka and continue driving until you reach the place where the valley is at its widest point. Then keep moving right, and you will drive deeper in the wilderness.
Location: 25.1042° N, 56.0465° E
Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi - This trail is popular because of its proximity next to Al Faya and is located around 78km from Abu Dhabi. Drivers usually ride from Al Faya to Al Khatim or vice versa. A good place for beginners and has areas for advanced drivers as the desert offers small and medium dunes with challenging sections to drive through.
Location: 24.2000° N, 54.8333° E
Big red desert or Bidayer - Located along the Hatta-Oman highway in Sharjah, it features big, dark red-coloured sand, earning the nickname 'Big Red'.
Bidayer is one of the most popular dune-bashing, stargazing and camping in the UAE around 65km southeast of Sharjah City. This spot is always filled with those looking for an adrenaline rush, probably because this has the most accessible dunes that amateurs and professionals can manoeuvre.
Location: 25.8795° S, 139.0544° E
Lahbab, Dubai - Lahbab is a village in the Emirate of Dubai, about 50 km south of Dubai city. It is situated on the highway between Dubai and the border of the Emirate of Sharjah. Easier to drive, and in some parts, the desert is suitable for SUVs. This trail is popular among desert campers when the weather gets more pleasant during the winter.
Location: 25.0421° N, 55.5913° E
Sweihan, Abu Dhabi - The drive time from Abu Dhabi is around one hour. It is on the border of three cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. Dunes are close to each other, leaving almost no room to gain speed that you need to climb tall dunes. Known as "Little Liwa", Sweihan is the practising ground of Liwa enthusiasts. Sweihan is different from the other deserts and is only advised for experienced drivers due to giant dunes and soft sands.
Location: 24.4582° N, 55.3324° E
Liwa, Abu Dhabi - Known as 'The Empty Quarter', Liwa must be attempted only by the very experienced dune-bashers. Spread over a wide area with very soft sand, Liwa is the largest desert in the Arabian Peninsula and shares its border with Saudi Arabia.
Off-roaders will encounter some of the largest dunes in the world, and it is meant for the adrenaline junkies for the thrill it gives drivers behind the wheel while going full throttle, crashing onto the sand and cascading down the mounds. Experts advise against doing it alone; always go with an experienced group.
Location: 22.9240° N, 53.9936° E
As Covid-19 restrictions have eased in the country and winter has set in, enthusiasts are out drifting with a vengeance. However, as the adage goes, slow and steady wins the race. It is imperative to follow the basic safety rules while driving in the desert.
Fraser signs off with one hallowed rule for drivers: "Remember that the best off-roaders are the ones who can do it the slowest without getting stuck - if you want to go fast across the desert, apply to Etihad Rail."
Without mincing words, Emong said: "Leave your ego at home, or else it might end up hurting you or someone else. No need to be competitive as there are events specifically for that."
No one ever foresees getting into trouble outdoors. But a turn in the weather, a mistake in judgement, unexpected injury, equipment failure, or sudden nightfall can quickly change any recreational outing into a crisis. So here's what you need to do when a crisis hits.
There's always a chance of an accident in the desert, but you could reduce the risk of an off-roading incident if you keep these pointers in mind.
ALSO READ:
Most drivers might be unaware of the rules and the risks involved in off-roading. It is an adventure sport and needs specific skills, but enthusiasts often continue to traipse woefully unprepared, blissfully ignorant, to the dangers of taking a vehicle in the desert.
Louie Mel Maliksi said he is preparing to hit the dunes in the coming weekend. "I am looking forward to navigating through the desert in my new car; the weather is perfect for me to unwind and de-stress. I travel in a group, so I worry less about the pitfalls of off-roading."
Entry pass costs Dh5 per person, free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Over the years, the museum has affirmed its position as an indispensable community hub and landmark in the city
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Video: Inside UAE’s National Aquarium
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking and dune bashing
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Wax figure attraction opened to public on Thursday
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online.
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The zoo will be open daily from 9am to 6pm
UAE Attractions2 months ago