Look: New UAE glamping destination gives visitors a slice of Bedouin life

Experience the best of nature all while enjoying the most modern facilities

Some 160km west from Abu Dhabi City, a new glamping and eco-tourism destination in Al Dhafra region is offering people a chance to reconnect with nature and experience a slice of Bedouin life - all while enjoying the most modern facilities inside a natural area.

Spread over 154 hectares in the breezy coastal town of Al Mirfa, ‘Bab Al Nojoom – Al Mugheirah Resort’ is a place with a forest area filled with 29,000 trees.

It’s a haven for naturalists, adventurers and wanderlust. As you ride through the cycling tracks or while hiking, you could find herds of gazelles grazing in the natural habitat, not far from the guest accommodation.

Khaleej Times was given a guided tour of the facility and got a first-hand experience of all the adventures in store at the environment-friendly destination.

Once at the resort, where the mantra is ‘Love life outside’, camp manager Siddharth Mehra gives an elaborate briefing at the education centre. He assures that guests will “never be bored” as there are day-long activities to engage, educate and entertain like nature drive, falconry, archery, kite flying, hiking, farming among others.

And then there are signature activities: e-biking, pitching a tent, horse and pony riding, exploring mangroves, snorkelling, spotting dolphins and dugongs, and more. Kids will be provided a ‘passport’ to chronicle their activities.

The destination has been developed by Modon Properties in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director, Delivery, Modon Properties, noted the destination provides overnight stay for guests while enjoying all the activities and nature in the area.

“All the activities offer an interaction between humans and nature. And a close proximity to Abu Dhabi City ensures that people don’t have to travel far to enjoy this kind of tourism destination.”

Guests have a choice of 20 units of airstream caravans or Scandinavian-inspired cabins.

The campsite units are made out of ship containers with beds, TV, plunge pool, WiFi, 24-hour room service and shaded deck, and facilities like barbeque, fire pit and swing.

They can also place an order from any of the four food outlets where top chefs will prepare their best to satisfy all palates.

Al Zaabi underlined that sustainability is at the heart of everything done in the resort.

“We have tried our best to ensure that all the materials used in the resort are sustainable and don’t affect nature.”

And while sitting outside these units, with Ghaf, Arak, Damas and Samar trees and bushes in a vast natural reserve, it gives a semblance of how the Bedouin life would have been.

Humaid Alkaabi, urban planning director, Department of Municipalities and Transport, pointed out the destination aims to enhance the quality of life and is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide sustainable tourist destinations.

“This offers a unique experience for visitors to not only enjoy the several entertainment activities, but this is an opportunity for students to learn from biological diversity here and observe nature in a real and protected area.”

Alkaabi revealed there are plans afoot to set up more sustainable projects across the emirate.

“There is a clear direction from the government to work on similar projects and to take advantage of Abu Dhabi’s natural assets, and enhance their attractiveness and give an opportunity for visitors to enjoy and learn from nature," he said.

"Abu Dhabi will focus more on developing sustainable projects with almost no impact on nature. Abu Dhabi aims to enhance its reputation as a destination for environmental-friendly projects and sustainable tourism.”

Bookings can be made through: https://babalnojoum.com/al-mugheirah-resort/