Look: 50 Lamborghinis vroom across UAE to mark 50th National Day

The group has been touring the country and is going to end the drive at the Burj Al Arab on Monday

Photo: Mahwash Ajaz

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 2:33 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 2:42 PM

What’s there not to love about in a sports car? A group of friends who own sports cars in the UAE and around the Middle East have decided to showcase that love and celebrate it along with UAE’s national day celebrations.

Fifty Lamborghini drivers have come together to tour the beautiful landscapes around the UAE together.

Photo: Supplied

Usman Rehman, who’s heading the 50 Lamborghini Friends Group in the UAE was excited to share his experience with Khaleej Times.

“We are a group of friends with Lamborghini cars,” says Usman, explaining us the concept. “We hang out in our cars with our friends but we’ve been associated with different car groups and we’ve had about 25 cars come from Saudi Arabia to visit us for this tour. We’re making plans for them every day. The first day we went to Ras Al Khaimah and Jebel Jais.

"We have also toured Marjan and Fujairah and Al Suhub Rest House. The police was escorting us and we also toured the cultural city in Khor Fakkan and now we’ve come to Dubai. We’ll see the Hatta Dam today and we’ll show it around to our Saudi members and tomorrow we’ll go to the Burj Al Arab. We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the UAE with this team.”

Photo: Mahwash Ajaz

How was the experience like so far? “We don’t do ads or anything, we just drive these cars around for our passion and the reactions are amazing to see. The UAE police has been so kind to us and were escorting us to any places that we have been wanting to go. Even if there was a breakdown, the police cars would help us.

"All the Emirates’ super sports cars were also supporting us. They were so happy with us and we were also respecting their requirements. Our intention was to show our Saudi friends and friends from other countries to showcase the UAE.”

Photo: Mahwash Ajaz

Nujood Zahid was a driver from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia who was very excited to tour the UAE with her Lambhorghini.

She said, “We’re very happy that it’s finally happened and this is my first driving trip outside Saudi Arabia. The organisation has been so amazing, I have never seen anything like this internationally. They’ve been very professional and dedicated. Every place we’ve stopped has been beautiful, people are wonderful."

So does this bust the myth that women are better drivers than men? Nujood laughs, “It’s been a new experience so far, but ever since we went to women driving in Saudi Arabia from not driving, we haven’t had any problems so far, so it’s great!”

Photo: Mahwash Ajaz

Speaking about her favorite highlights from the trip so far, Nujood said it was not possible to pick one because everything was wonderful. “I really did come here for the driving, everything else has been icing on the cake. The drive, the bendy roads, drives to the top of the mountains – everything has been incredible. I will be coming back very soon with my family!”

Photo: Mahwash Ajaz

Hisham Al Khateeb, a member of the club from Abu Dhabi, stated that they had a great time with the Saudi drivers. He also said that he loved the smiles on the people’s faces. “People want to take pictures with the cars, children want to take pictures inside the cars also. These cars with their sound and power give you a feeling of excitement. I wish everyone can have this experience!”

So what’s next for the Lambhorghini drivers? “A Europe tour is next!” said Al Khateeb.