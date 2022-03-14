Dubai: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort announces closure from May

The desert oasis will be closed until the end of the year

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM

Dubai's Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, well-known for its Arabian culture experience, will be closed from May.

After running successfully for over 16 years, the desert oasis is set to undergo major renovations and will be closed to the public until the end of 2022, the resort announced in a statement.

Located in the middle of majestic desert dunes, the resort is well-known among tourists and residents for its luxurious and exquisite surroundings with a rich ecosystem, home to gazelles, birds and other wildlife. The resort was built encompassing the architecture of traditional Emirati heritage and culture, offering the perfect escape from city life.

From a unique Arabesque architecture to state-of-the-art facilities, the resort has been welcoming its guests with top-tier hospitality, world-class F&B offerings and outdoor activities that are suitable for kids and adults alike.

Bringing traditional Arabic lifestyle to the forefront with falconry, camel rides and an outdoor open restaurant, it has been the perfect venue for relaxing stays, celebrating special occasions and creating memorable moments.

Commenting on the temporary closure, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort’s Hotel Manager, Ziad Sleiman, said: “We’ve had a lot of warm memories at Bab Al Shams with our guests and team members. While we will miss providing our guests with such a unique desert stay experience, we are also excited for the unique changes that are coming. The renovations will give Bab Al Shams a new and updated look, and we look forward to unveiling the resort to visitors soon.”

Guests can continue to book stays at the resort from now until May 7 before the closure.