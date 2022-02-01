Chinese New Year in Dubai: Win gold coins, vouchers, watch fireworks at Global Village

Look: Incredible new glowing map of Dubai hangs 26 feet in the air, offers 'view from outer space'
Visitors to Global Village will get a special treat this week on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, getting a chance to win gold coins, watch red and gold firework and dragon and lion dance.
From February 1 to 6, Global Village will open its red and gold lit gates for visitors to symbolise good luck, fortune, wealth, prosperity and happiness for the Chinese New Year.
Visitors will enjoy special cultural activities and performances, including fire breathers at Arabian Square Fountain and Traditional Chinese Dragon Dance and Lion Dance with drummers at Dragon Lake and on the Bridge of China in front of the Chinese Pavilion.
There is also a giant, 6.7 metre tiger arch at the entrance Celebration Walk, which is adorned with Chinese lanterns and decorations -an ideal place to capture cherished memories.
There will also be exclusive red and gold fireworks on February 4 and 5.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to play a traditional “Da Tuoluo” game by spinning a wooden top using a special whip. Two players will compete to keep their top spinning the longest to be declared the winner.
Each winner will be able to choose a “lucky red envelope” to symbolise good wishes and luck for the year ahead. The envelopes will contain many exciting gifts such as vouchers for a free carnival ride and eight lucky winners every day will receive envelopes containing limited edition Global Village gold coins.
