Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre ranked among world's top tourist attractions

Mosque rated first in region and fourth globally

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 6:46 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has acquired a leading reputation as one of the top tourism attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor ratings in 2022.

SZGMC came first in the region and fourth globally in the "Top Attractions" subcategory of the TripAdvisor's recently launched 'Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Destinations', which are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions.

It also ranked ninth globally in the awards' "Top Cultural & Historical Tours" subcategory. Previously, TripAdvisor ranked SZGMC in the top three globally.

SZGMC's significance goes past its religious status as a place of worship, as it plays a key role in promoting the UAE’s message of coexistence, peace and compassion among the world’s cultures, as well as in reviving the Islamic civilisation, being a striking model of Islamic architecture.

Each year, the mosque receives around 7 million visitors and worshippers from various religions and cultures. It offers a range of distinctive programmes, activities, initiatives and experiences related to Islamic culture and knowledge, and supports the UAE’s role in raising awareness of noble values and principles.

Moreover, the SZGMC Visitor Centre enables tourists to spend an entire day enjoying its exhibition halls, theatre, library and Souq Aljami (market).