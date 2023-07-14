World's intriguing destinations: 4 countries without airports and how to reach them

Looking for a hidden gem you can explore? Here are some ideas.

In an era where air travel connects people and cultures like never before, it's fascinating to uncover those hidden corners of the world where aeroplanes have yet to touch down. These remote places devoid of airports present a unique challenge for adventurous travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Here are 4 such countries which you can plan to visit:

Andorra

Andorra is a small, landlocked country located in the Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain. It is a popular tourist destination, known for its skiing in the winter, hiking and biking in the summer and has a number of historical and cultural attractions, including churches, museums and castles. The country is also a duty-free zone, so you can shop for a variety of goods at discounted prices.

How to get there:

The nearest airports to Andorra are in Spain and France. Once you arrive at one of these airports, you can take a taxi, bus, or train to Andorra.

Monaco

Monaco is a tiny country located on the French Riviera, on the Mediterranean Sea and has a beautiful coastline.Monaco is known for its luxury lifestyle, high-end shopping, and tax-free status. It is also home to the annual Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious Formula One races in the world.

How to get there:

The nearest airport to Monaco is in France. The closest airport is Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE) which is 15 km from Monaco.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a landlocked country between Switzerland and Austria, is a hidden gem with stunning alpine scenery and rich cultural heritage. It is a popular tourist destination, known for its skiing in the winter, and hiking and biking in the summer. The country is also home to a number of historical and cultural attractions. Liechtenstein is a duty-free country, so you can find some great deals on souvenirs and gifts.

How to get there:

The nearest airports to Liechtenstein are Switzerland and Germany. From there, scenic train or road journeys lead you to Liechtenstein's enchanting castles, charming villages, and hiking trails.

San Marino

San Marino is a small, landlocked country located in Southern Europe, completely surrounded by Italy. San Marino is a popular tourist destination, with attractions such as Mount Titano, the Three Towers, and the Old Town of San Marino City. Mount Titano is the highest mountain in San Marino and offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

How to get there:

You can reach San Marino by flying into nearby airports like Bologna Airport in Italy or Rimini-Miramare Airport on the Adriatic coast, followed by a short journey by road or rail.

