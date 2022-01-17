UAE travel: Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi-Madinah flights until March 28

'Teams are actively reaching out to affected travellers to provide them with alternative travel options or full refunds'

File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:15 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:25 PM

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced the cancellation of Madinah flights until March 2022.

A statement posted on the UAE airline's website said that Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Madinah have been cancelled until March 28, 2022, due to operational reasons.

'Etihad regrets to advise that passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Madinah have been cancelled until the 28 March 2022, due to operational reasons.

Our teams are actively reaching out to affected travellers to provide them with alternative travel options or full refunds.

Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

Etihad regrets any inconvenience caused to its guests.'

ALSO READ:

A detailed advisory for Abu Dhabi-Madinah flights mentioned the following Covid-19 safety protocols for passengers, including exemptions for Saudi citizens:

'Passengers will not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia if they are travelling from or have been in Afghanistan, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, South Africa, Turkey, Union of Comoros, Zambia or Zimbabwe in the past 14 days. This does not apply to Saudi nationals.

If you are a Saudi national or qualify for an exemption and have been in the above restricted countries in the past 14 days, you must book institutional quarantine for a period of five days regardless of vaccination status.

You can travel to Saudi Arabia if you are a national of Saudi Arabia, a GCC national, or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with an approved vaccine. Further visa exemptions apply.'