Dubai travel: Emirates resumes passenger flights for five destinations

Effective from January 13, 2022.

Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 7:03 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 7:23 AM

Dubai-based Emirates airline has announced the resumption of flights for five destinations.

A statement issued on the carrier's website said: 'With effect from January 13, Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Cote d'Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Republic of Angola (Luanda)'

All passengers arriving and transiting Dubai must meet the following Covid-19 protocols:

- Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) with final destination DXB (Dubai International Airport) require 48‑hours PCR and 6‑hours Rapid PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

- Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC) and Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) and transiting DXB only require to follow final destination rules i.e. no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

- Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) or Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) and inbound DXB are required to have 72 hours PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

- Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) and transiting DXB are only required to have 72 hours PCR.

- Passengers travelling from CKY–DSS must follow final destination rules, which is no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

- Passengers accepted for travel under the travel protocol must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within the stipulated hours of departure, test validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

- Passengers who are required to undergo Covid-19 PCR test on arrival, must remain in self quarantine until they receive the test result.

ALSO READ:

UAE Nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt from the above rules.

The airline also urged passengers to regularly check their travel requirement page for Dubai and their final destinations.