UAE: Mega theme park with world's largest aquarium announces opening date

SeaWorld — Abu Dhabi's newest attraction — houses eight themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, rides, and entertainment

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:53 AM

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has got an official opening date. The marine life theme park will open its doors on May 23 this year.

The attraction houses eight themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, rides, entertainment, as well as dining and shopping experiences.

A collaboration between Miral and SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms can be explored across five indoor levels spanning an area of approximately 183,000sqm. The Endless Ocean realm is set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium. This aquarium will contain over 25 million litres of water and be a dynamic habitat for more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, and sea turtles.

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, there will be over 100,000 marine animals in total, including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles at the marine life theme park. Animal habitats in each realm have been custom-designed “using state-of-the-art technology and the highest standards for animal welfare”.

Designed according to standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) and American Humane, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s marine life habitats feature state-of-the-art design and technology that will enable animals to live in dynamic habitats alongside other fish, birds, and animals as they would in nature.

ALSO READ:

Animal welfare

Other spaces have been designed to provide flexibility for animal welfare, allowing the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi animal care team to recreate social seasonal patterns for animals such as the walrus. Unique systems such as the Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) recreate night/day and seasonal light cycles, while also providing the health benefits of full spectrum light. The Animal Life Support System (ALSS) manages water quality to support the diverse array of fish and mammals living together in dynamic environments.

Chairman of Miral Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: “As part of our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, the marine life park will embed (the late) Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and profound respect for nature and all its beauty, as well as play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. Through its innovative programmes and state-of-the-art facilities, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of conservationists and marine life scientists while fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's opening will mark an exciting new chapter in Yas Island and Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to promote tourism, showcase the emirate's truly unique offerings and position it as a top global destination.”

Chairman of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Scott Ross highlighted how the park has been gearing up for its opening.

“Years in the making, SeaWorld's expert team of animal care specialists, scientists, and engineers have worked alongside the visionary team at Miral, leading architects and designers to develop a next-generation SeaWorld park. By putting animal well-being and care at the core of the design, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to redefine the standards of excellence for marine life theme parks across the world. The result is an enriching and immersive experience not only for our animals, but also for our guests. Across all eight realms, the enthralling One Ocean story comes alive through realm designs that simulate the natural and dynamic environments found within the ocean alongside fun and educational experiences that inspire guests of all ages to take an interest in our ocean’s future,” said Ross.

ALSO READ: