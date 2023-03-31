UAE: Region’s largest indoor adventure park to open this Eid in Abu Dhabi

The attraction has a no-ticket policy for visitors who want to check out the place and view the offerings

Supplied photos

The region’s largest indoor adventure park will open doors to the public on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Located in Al Qana — Abu Dhabi’s vibrant waterfront destination — the new 54,000sqft facility will feature more than 20 thrilling activities catering to all age groups and fitness levels.

From the UAE’s first multi-level e-karting track that climbs three floors inside the building to LED slides, bungee trampolines, rope courses, and exhilarating rides, Adrenark Adventure will offer a wide range of exciting physical activities.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Adrenark Adventure, the region’s largest indoor adventure park, which will offer a diverse range of thrilling activities for visitors of all ages,” said Paul Hamilton, general manager of Adrenark Adventure.

The park is designed to provide a fun, interactive, and memorable experience for the whole family.

“From our multi-level e-karting track to our climbing walls to the treasure caves, each activity offered by Adrenark Adventure confirms our commitment to providing visitors with a fun, interactive, and immersive experience,” Hamilton noted.

Some of the most spine-tingling activities include the ‘through-the-roof’, stunt bag jump, wall climbing, mixed-height obstacle rope courses, speed glider, kaleidoscopic ride with LED slides, and treasure caves, among others.

“We are confident that Adrenark will quickly become a must for thrill seekers and families alike,” Hamilton added.

There is plenty for the little ones as well, with rides, soft play, and mini ropes courses, too.

Also, Adrenark Adventure has a no-ticket policy for visitors who want to enter the park and view the offerings.

Separately, Al Qana is also home to the National Aquarium, the Bridge Lifestyle Hub, Pixoul Gaming Esports Arena as well as the UAE’s largest standalone cinema complex Cinemacity.

ALSO READ: