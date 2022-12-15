UAE: Over 75% discounts announced as new promotion begins today

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions will continue till January 29, 2023

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 7:31 AM

The annual Sharjah Shopping Promotions begins today (December 15, 2022), offering shoppers discounts of over 75 per cent.

The shopping event will continue till January 29, 2023.

The shoppers will witness major discounts on various products at shopping centres and retail stores in the city of Sharjah and the emirate's central and eastern regions.

The programme is also full of distinctive promotional activities and attractive surprises, in addition to hundreds of valuable prizes, said the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) — the organiser of the shopping festival.

Thousands of shops across dozens of shopping centres are taking part in the Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2022 and are all set to launch their promotions on international brands and a myriad of consumer goods.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions will reward shoppers with prize packages from the participating shopping centres, as well as shopping vouchers, raffles on purchases and big discounts on products like clothes, perfumes, electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, journey equipment, and much more.

In addition, some exquisite winter events have been planned that will be presented at unique destinations, tourist attractions, and distinctive shopping centres that the Emirate of Sharjah is famous for.

