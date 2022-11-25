Dubai: Global Village visitor finds gold coin, gets Dh27,000 cash prize

Abu Dhabi sees spike in Indian tourists, thanks to Ranveer Singh-led campaign: Expert
A Sharjah resident has claimed his Dh27,000 cash prize after finding the golden coin hidden in one of Global Village's VIP packs.
Muhammad Hussein Jaziri was the lucky winner, the popular family-friendly festival park announced on Friday.
Living in Sharjah for over 30 years, Jaziri has been a loyal Global Village guest since it was launched. He was delighted to find the Golden Coin in his VIP pack and he is looking forward to shopping and dining at the park with his family and friends.
Global Village VIP Packs, which sold out in record time, contain a host of benefits and offers as well as a range of premium experiences. Exclusive for Season 27, a golden coin was hidden inside one VIP Pack, with the lucky recipient winning the cash prize.
