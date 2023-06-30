UAE: 5 roadtrip ideas for last 3 days of long Eid weekend

Ready to go? Here are some itineraries for a day-long UAE adventure

KT file photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 2:57 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 2:58 PM

The six-day Eid Al Adha weekend has now reached the halfway point — with only three days left before regular office days resume.

If you're one of those who decided to stay put for the holidays and now running out of ideas on what to do for the next few days, here are some adventure suggestions.

Why not go for a joy ride and experience the diverse landscapes, cultural attractions, breathtaking sights across the UAE? Every emirate is unique in its own way. In the north, for example, you can soak in the majestic mountain views or go for a quick dip off ssome pristine beaches.

Ras Al Khaimah

With its rugged landscapes and outdoor activity options, this emirate is the best place for thrill-seekers. Here are some places to visit:

Explore the Jebel Jais mountain range, whether for sight-seeing or a more exhilarating experience like taking the world's longest zipline.

Al Marjan Island: Discover a man-made island offering pristine beaches, luxurious resorts, and a variety of water sports activities. Relax by the turquoise waters, indulge in beachside dining, or try jet skiing and paddleboarding.

Dhayah Fort is located on a hilltop overlooking the city. This ancient fort played a significant role in the region's history and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Go back in time with a visit to the abandoned fishing village of Jazirat Al Hamra. Explore the well-preserved traditional buildings and narrow streets, and learn about the area's fascinating history.

Abu Dhabi

The UAE Capital offers several activities and outdoor adventures. This vibrant emirate has something for everyone, from thrilling roller-coasters to cultural landmarks and serene beaches.

Visit the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world.

Enjoy a desert safari adventure, including dune bashing, camel riding, and sandboarding.

Discover the underwater world at the Yas Waterworld, featuring numerous water slides and attractions.

Go on a boat tour around the stunning natural mangrove forests of Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Island: Sit back and relax in the sand and go for a quick dip in the sea. Then, visit some cultural attractions in the area.

Hudayriyat Island offers beautiful picnic spots, walking paths, and waterfront views, making it an ideal place for relaxation and enjoying scenic surroundings.

Fujairah

Hitting the road en route Fujairah is an adventure on its own with the panoramic views you'll see along the way. The road passes through the Hajar Mountains unveiling spectacular views and opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking.

Besides its natural treasures, the emirate also takes pride at how it blends traditional Arabian culture and modern development. Here are some places to visit:

Al Bidyah Mosque is the oldest mosque in the UAE, known for its unique architecture and historical significance.

Discover the ancient Fujairah Fort, a structure that offers insights into the region's history and showcases stunning views of the surrounding area.

Snoopy Island is a natural coral reef located off the coast of Fujairah. Check out the vibrant marine life in crystal-clear waters.

Fujairah Museum has the rich heritage and culture of Fujairah through its artifacts, exhibits, and interactive displays.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque Fujairah features intricate Islamic architecture and a peaceful atmosphere for prayer.

Fujairah Beaches: Spend a relaxing day at the pristine beaches of Fujairah, such as Sandy Beach, Al Aqah Beach, where you can unwind, swim, and soak up the sun.

Bithnah Fort, an ancient fortress surrounded by stunning mountainous scenery, and learn about its role in defending the region centuries before.

Sharjah

Sharjah is often known as the ‘Cultural Capital of the UAE’. It has got rich heritage, a vibrant arts scene, and a family-friendly environment. It also has numerous museums and cultural institutions, markets, and beautiful parks and gardens.

The emirate has an array of attractions designed for all ages with a family-friendly environment and immersive tourism experience.

Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation: Explore the rich Islamic heritage through exhibits and artifacts showcasing Islamic art, culture, and history.

Sharjah Art Museum: Discover a diverse collection of local and international artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and installations.

Experience a botanical wonderland with lush gardens, artistic installations, a butterfly house, and stunning views of the Khalid Lagoon at Al Noor Island.

Enjoy leisurely strolls, waterfront dining, and entertainment options at Al Majaz Waterfront.

Wasit Wetland Centre: Discover a haven for birds and wildlife at this protected nature reserve, featuring walking trails and birdwatching opportunities.

Please note that Eid Al Adha may affect opening and closing hours. Check the latest update before starting your journey.

Al Ain

Al Ain, often referred to as the Garden City of the UAE, is a captivating destination that combines natural beauty and cultural heritage. Located in the eastern region of Abu Dhabi, it offers a unique blend of traditional Arabian charm and contemporary attractions.

Al Ain Oasis: Explore the serene oasis with its palm groves, traditional irrigation system, and walking trails.

Discover the rich history and cultural heritage of Al Ain through archaeological artefacts and exhibits at Al Ain Museum.

Drive to Jebel Hafeet for stunning views of the city and surrounding landscapes.

Al Ain Palace Museum: Get a glimpse into the royal life at the former residence of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Ain Paradise Garden: Immerse yourself in beautifully landscaped gardens with colorful flowers, fountains, and walking paths.

Engage in a fun-filled paintball session with friends or family at one of the paintball arenas in Al Ain.

