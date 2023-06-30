Two Dubai resorts named among world's top 10 hotels

The rankings were based on travel guides, media publications, and online reviews

Bulgari Resort in Dubai has been ranked fifth in this year's Top 1,000 World’s Best Hotels. The list, released by French company La Liste on Thursday, also features the city's iconic Burj Al Arab in the eighth spot.

Two hundred hotels have taken the first 10 spots. While Bulgari Resort, Dubai, is in the fifth spot with 20 other hotels, Burj Al Arab shares the eighth place with 38 others.

According to La Liste, the rankings are based on travel guides, media publications, and online reviews.

“La Liste's meta classification aggregates over 300 travel guides, rankings, media, and customer reviews to rank the Top 1,000 World's Best Hotels. More than 5,000 hotels across 200 countries are profiled in our free mobile app, joining over 35,000 restaurants and pastry shops,” said La Liste co-founder Jorg Zipprick.

La Liste has also named the winners of the “Hotel Opening of the Year Awards 2023” which include Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Capella in Sydney, and Peninsula in Istanbul, among others.

In January, Atlantis The Royal in Dubai was inaugurated in a glitzy grand reveal top-billed by no less than pop icon Beyonce.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

This hotel is on the horseshoe-shaped Jumeirah Bay Island and offers scenic views of the sea.

It is just a two-minute ride away from the mainland and can be reached via a 300-metre bridge.

According to Bulgari Hotel and Resorts, its property in Dubai is “larger in scale than any other Bulgari Hotels destination” and “evokes and complements its maritime setting”.

The luxury hotel features Bulgari’s first Yacht Club that overlooks a 46-boat harbour and offers amenities like an outdoor pool and bar, the Little Gems Club, the Yacht Club Italian Restaurant specialising in fish, and a members' lounge. The Beach Club, at Bulgari Resort Dubai, has 14 private cabanas, a children’s pool, a bar, and the La Spiaggia restaurant.

The Bulgari Hotel and Resorts are located in some major cosmopolitan cities around the world — including Dubai, London, Milan, Paris, Tokyo, Rome, Beijing, Shanghai, and Bali.

Burj Al Arab

One of the most iconic landmarks in Dubai, Burj Al Arab is taller than the Eiffel Tower and just 60 metres shorter than the Empire State Building in the US. It is located on an artificial island 280 metres off the shores of Dubai.

The hotel offers some of the most exclusive facilities like an infinity pool terrace, a private beach, and one the tallest grand atrium at 180 metres high.

Guests at the Burj Al Arab get to enjoy a world-class spa 150 metres above the Persian Gulf, luxurious suites, and dining by a Michelin-starred chef.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Atlantis The Royal has 43 storeys of suites, rooms, penthouses, eight restaurants, clubs, bars, spas, and a pool located “22 storeys into the sky”.

It boasts the world’s largest waterpark and even an aquarium which allows guests to swim with sharks. Popular Dutch DJ Tiesto has written the soundtrack of the hotel.

Which hotel topped the list?

Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Italy, has secured the first spot on the list of Top 1,000 World’s Best Hotels 2023.

The second spot has been shared by three hotels – The Peninsula Chicago, US, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico, and Cheval Blanc St-Barth, France – while the third rank was given to eight hotels.

