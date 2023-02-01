After blockbuster Dubai show, Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Singer's last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album 'Lemonade'

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023. Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 9:32 PM

Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years on Wednesday, in which she will take her latest album "Renaissance" on the road around Europe and North America.

The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, travelling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September.

Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed "Renaissance", her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year's Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday.

Beyonce's last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album "Lemonade".

The singer brought her A-game during her Dubai performance in January at the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in the emirate. Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z.

The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

ALSO READ: