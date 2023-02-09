Look: Sharjah sparkles with stunning fireworks as light festival returns

The 12th edition of the highly popular festival is running for 12 days until February 18

Photos by M. Sajjad

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:05 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:46 PM

Sharjah's University City Hall sparkled on Wednesday — with stunning fireworks in the sky and a light show painting its façade. The grand display marked the start of this year's Sharjah Light Festival.

Thirteen locations across the emirate are set to dazzle for 12 nights until February 18 as part of the highly popular festival.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) kicked off the 12th edition of the festival with a spectacle titled 'Chasing The Light' — "a story about finding that flicker of light and silver lining in the shadows as we try to keep the flame of curiosity alive".

This year’s Sharjah Light Festival presents performances and events in a new format, highlighting the emirate’s unique urban and architectural character, as well as its cultural identity.

Mesmerising light shows and art displays will adorn buildings and destinations across the emirate, with seven international artists taking part alongside a group of emerging creative artists.

“The Sharjah Light Festival has become a leading event that the public looks forward to every year to create unforgettable memories, immortalised in thousands of posts on various social media platforms that travel across borders and bring joy to millions of followers,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the SCTDA.

“Here in Sharjah, we take pride in all our achievements, and celebrate the festival’s popularity and good reputation, which had a tangible positive impact on the domestic and international tourism sector in the emirate.”

ALSO READ:

Al Midfa said the festival’s success is the result of the authority’s tireless efforts, which are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the boundless support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Among the locations that will be lighting up as part of the festival are: University City Hall, Al Noor Mosque, Khalid Lagoon Corniche, Sharjah Mosque, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Al Hamriyah Municipality building, and Al Dhaid Fort. Also on the list are Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan, Kalba Clock Tower, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and the headquarters of the BEEAH Group.

The list also includes the Light Village, which extends over a total area exceeding 19,000 square meters, and hosts 41 Emirati-owned small and medium-sized projects, offering visitors an array of food, drinks, and sweets. The Light Museum is also on the list, along with areas dedicated to games, entertainment activities, and live shows, providing families with an integrated experience and an attractive entertainment destination. The Authority aims to attract more than 60,000 visitors to the Village throughout the duration of the festival.