Don't miss: Sharjah to dazzle in 12 days of light shows, art displays

The emirate's tourism authority aims to attract more than 60,000 visitors to the Light Village throughout the festival

Photos by M. Sajjad

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 5:40 PM

Mark your calendar: Starting next week, Sharjah will come alive in dazzling colours as the emirate's light fest returns for its 12th edition.

Covering prominent locations across the emirate, this year's Sharjah Light Festival calendar is packed with shows, art displays, and entertainment activities for families and individuals of all ages from the UAE and abroad. It will be running for 12 days, from February 8 to 19.

“By constantly reinventing itself, the Sharjah Light Festival has become a leading destination of its own and a staple event on the emirate’s annual agenda," Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said as he revealed details of the showcase on Thursday.

“The Sharjah Light Festival has grown to become a platform for local and international artists to present dazzling light shows, music, and various effects, that tell stories of Sharjah’s cultural, intellectual, and historical heritage, and outlining the emirate’s aspirations and visions for the future, by shedding light – quite literally – on architectural destinations and buildings in Sharjah.”

The 13 Sharjah landmarks and locations that will light up as part of the festival are:

>> University City Hall

>> Al Noor Mosque

>> Khalid Lagoon Corniche

>> Sharjah Mosque

>> Al Majaz Waterfront

>> Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn)

>> Al Hamriyah Municipality building

>> Al Dhaid Fort

>> Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan

>> Kalba Clock Tower

>> Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn

>> Headquarters of the Beeah Group.

>> The Light Village

The village, which extends over an area of 19,000sqm, hosts 41 Emirati-owned small and medium-sized projects, offering visitors an array of food, drinks, and sweets. The Light Museum is also on the list, along with areas dedicated to games, entertainment activities, and live shows, providing families with an integrated experience and an attractive entertainment destination.

The authority aims to attract more than 60,000 visitors to the village throughout the duration of the festival.

The SCTDA has assigned a team to manage the festival’s activities, with over 80 volunteers assigned to support visitors and help them enjoy the experience.

The Sharjah Light Festival is sponsored by government and private entities in the emirate, including Sharjah Municipality; Sharjah Police General Command; Sharjah Civil Defence Authority; Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority; Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; BEEAH Group; Sharjah Airport Authority; University City of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Meanwhile, media sponsors include the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.