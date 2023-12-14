Look: Neon signs, unique characters light up streets of Old Dubai

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM

Neon lights and unique characters have lit up the iconic streets and waterways of Old Dubai. The Dubai Lights campaign, which is back for the third consecutive year, features some extraordinary new installations. Spanning Al Seef Street, Gold Souq and other neighbourhoods like Dubai Design District, Hatta and West Beach, the campaign adds a new layer of fun and brightness to the bustling city of Dubai.

Here is how Old Dubai has transformed:

Dubai Lights Al Seef: The cobbled streets of Al Seef has been transformed with neon lights and signage to reflect the mood of Dubai Lights. Spot the vibrant neon signs, each radiating with uplifting messages and quotes - making it a perfect Instagrammable spot.

Abras: Watch the Dubai Creek transform into a piece of art as 40 light-festooned Abras ply the length and breadth of it. The boats have been decorated with bright pink and blue lights, with many carrying signs of Dubai and other fun illustrations.

Anooki: Arriving in Dubai for the first time, the Anooki characters created by French designers, Moetu Batlle and David Passegand, are spreading the importance of the environment. Having travelled all across the world, these characters add their own charm to Old Dubai.

Street performances: Al Seef also plays host to several lively street performances and live acts that take place across the location. From drummers to acrobats, there is plenty to enjoy at the waterfront location.

DSF: Conducted as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Lights will run until 14 January 2024. The exhibition gives international artists and designers the opportunity to display their light installations across the city.

Gold Souq: Dubai Lights has also illuminated the old Gold Souq across the creek. Neon signs with messages have added more bling and colour to the iconic tourist spot.

