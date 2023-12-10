Make the most of the winter break with these fun-filled activities around the UAE

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 5:34 PM

'World of Wintertainment'

Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering a festive extravaganza till January 7, 2024, featuring a new festive-themed laser show, events, workshops, live shows, parades, and exciting rides. RIVERLAND™ Dubai presents a dazzling Laser Show, while MOTIONGATE™ Dubai transforms into Hollywood Holidays with parades, character meet-and-greets, snowfall, and a live stage-show, 'Home for Christmas.' LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort hosts Festive Bricktacular with a LEGO® advent calendar, Santa's Grotto, and a Countdown to New Year advent calendar. Additionally, Lu'WOW Weekender at Lapita offers festive staycation packages with brunch, activities, and a special meet & greet with Santa. Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Annual Passes are available for those seeking the perfect festive gift. For more details, visit dubaiparksandresorts.com.

Take a break, eat a snack

Raju Omlet introduces a new afternoon snack time menu, available daily from 4pm to 6.30pm at their Business Bay and JLT outlets. The Snack Time menu offers quick and delicious classic snacks perfect for a post-work catch-up or an afternoon pick-me-up. Featured items include Maska Pav, Masala Pav in various flavors like Jalapeno and Cheese, Paneer Bhurji, and Spicy Italian. Prices range from Dh5-8, providing satisfying snacking options.

Indulge in a festive breakfast

Askim, a newly opened Turkish-Syrian restaurant in Downtown Dubai, invites patrons to enjoy a fabulous and affordable breakfast offer at Dh99 for two people daily from 8.30am to 12.30 pm throughout December. The restaurant, which translates to "love," offers a mix of exquisite Levantine cuisine in a sun-dappled and spacious setting. The breakfast offer includes a variety of eggs, cuts of meat, jams, Turkish bread, coffee, and more. For inquiries, contact 04 2667099.

Seasonal Spirit at Al Seef

Al Seef has transformed into a festive wonderland with Dubai Lights, featuring neon decorations and inspirational messages, including the appearance of Anookis, video-mapping characters creating vibrant light shows inspired by Al Seef's architecture. A massive festive tree adds to the enchantment, providing a picturesque backdrop. Simultaneously, the Al Seef Creek Festival offers cultural activities, family entertainment, and exclusive dining and shopping offers, with live performances and a traditional Emirati souk. The festivities run throughout December.

Treat for adrenaline junkies

JBR's bustling boulevard offers thrilling activities for adventure enthusiasts. TEP Factor, a group activity for two to six players, features 21 challenges testing patience, logic, and physical and mental skills, leading teams through a mix of competition and humor. For a mesmerizing mini-golf experience, Blacklight Minigolf 3D transforms the entire course, from floor to walls and ceilings, with hand-painted murals by top 3D artists. The activities take place in Bahar, JBR.

Meet world-famous stars

Madame Tussauds at Bluewaters offers a winter break special, allowing children under 3 free entry and providing UAE residents (with a valid Emirates ID) a 25 per cent discount on tickets. A friends and family offer provides a 20 per cent discount on four adult tickets or two adult and two child tickets, along with unlimited digital photos for Dh424. Visitors can mingle with wax figures of world leaders, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, and regional icons.

Enjoy illusions

The Museum of Illusions at Al Seef and Illusion City at Bluewaters offer captivating experiences where perception is challenged. In Al Seef, the museum provides a visual, sensory, and educational adventure for children, showcasing deceptive rooms and optical illusions. Tickets range from Dh65 for children (3-15 years) to Dh90 for those over 16, with toddlers under three entering for free. A family package of four tickets is available for Dh250. At Bluewaters, Illusion City features high-quality magic tricks, technological marvels, and various illusions. Children under seven enter for free, those under 18 pay Dh60, and adults pay Dh75.