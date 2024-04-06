Eid Al Fitr: Sharjah announces parks operating hours for holidays

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 9:47 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the operating hours in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The municipality said on Saturday that the Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will operate from 8am to 12 midnight, while all other parks in the emirate will be open from 4pm to 10pm.

On Friday, the municipality had announced that public parking will be free in the emirate on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

ALSO READ: