Dubai: Global Village announces new operating hours for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Fireworks will be lighting up the sky at 9pm every night during the festive period

Supplied photos
Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 11:55 AM

Taking the kids to the world of wonders at Global Village (GV) during the long weekend? The popular festival on Saturday announced its new, extended opening hours for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

GV has been welcoming visitors from 6pm since Ramadan started. When the holy month ends, it will be back to its usual 4pm opening time — and for the Eid holidays, it will be stay open until 2am.


Fireworks will also be lighting up the sky every night at 9pm throughout festive period.


The park promises to put on a breathtaking spectacle for its visitors, from its decorations to its carnival thrills. More than 200 cultural and entertainment shows are lined up around the park.

With Season 28 gearing up for its end on April 28, guests are encouraged to seize the opportunity and embark on a cultural journey through the Eid Wonder Souq, where they can shop for Eid gifts, souvenirs, antiquities, and more.

Foodies will also get the chance indulge their taste buds with an array of culinary delights from more than 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks, and cafes.

