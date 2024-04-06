Dubai: Global Village announces new operating hours for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Eid Al Fitr, summer holidays in UAE: Book Schengen visa appointments in advance, residents told
Entry permit applications for the 27 EU countries can be submitted up to 180 days before the intended travel date
Taking the kids to the world of wonders at Global Village (GV) during the long weekend? The popular festival on Saturday announced its new, extended opening hours for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
GV has been welcoming visitors from 6pm since Ramadan started. When the holy month ends, it will be back to its usual 4pm opening time — and for the Eid holidays, it will be stay open until 2am.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Fireworks will also be lighting up the sky every night at 9pm throughout festive period.
The park promises to put on a breathtaking spectacle for its visitors, from its decorations to its carnival thrills. More than 200 cultural and entertainment shows are lined up around the park.
With Season 28 gearing up for its end on April 28, guests are encouraged to seize the opportunity and embark on a cultural journey through the Eid Wonder Souq, where they can shop for Eid gifts, souvenirs, antiquities, and more.
Foodies will also get the chance indulge their taste buds with an array of culinary delights from more than 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks, and cafes.
ALSO READ:
Entry permit applications for the 27 EU countries can be submitted up to 180 days before the intended travel date
Both the South Asian passports have weakened in the past ten years, dropping from respective positions
Tbilisi’s babel of building styles is a product of its complicated past
Creating content constantly is often challenging, especially for their mental health, said one speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
Mongolians who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports are also exempted from a visa to enter the Emirates
Other cities on the list include Bali, London, and Hanoi
With plenty of luxurious resorts, chic bars, and quaint cafés to cater to even the most pernickety punter, here's why you should give this place a go in 2024
The city of winds in the Land of Fire