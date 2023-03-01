Dubai: Mountain tramway, all-season beach among new projects announced in Hatta

This is in addition to the previously announced waterfalls and a cable car project

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:39 AM

A mountain tramway and a plan to transform a beach into an all-season tourist spot are among the new projects approved in Dubai's Hatta.

The tramway aims to improve accessibility to the Hatta Dam. Its construction is being studied, authorities announced on Tuesday.

This is in addition to the previously announced Hatta Waterfalls and a cable car project.

The Hatta Waterfalls will be constructed in the vicinity of Hatta Dam. The site will also see the installation of a 5.4km cable car that will carry visitors from the dam to the top of Umm Al Nusour, the highest peak in Dubai.

These came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved Phase II of Hatta Development Projects and Initiatives, which includes 22 schemes.

Hatta Beach

Once it is transformed into an "all-season tourist spot", Hatta Beach will feature a variety of recreational amenities, services, and activities

These facilities are expected to boost the number of tourists and visitors to the region.

Health resorts, lake restoration

Hotels and health resorts featuring an urban design aligned with the area’s natural setting will also be constructed.

Another project will see the Wadi Lim Lake developed. Seasonal kiosks, food carts, facilities, walkways, and rest areas will be created.

Other projects

Hiking tracks will be introduced in select mountainous regions to facilitate leisure and sporting activities.

Projects also include mountain bike routes and rest zones. A cycling track will be built to link key sites of interest in the region

Furthermore, efforts will be made to feature Hatta's archaeological sites, such as the Hatta tombs dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, as well as the Falaj Al Shari'a, in the Unesco World Heritage list.

