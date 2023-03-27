Dubai: Global Village announces Dh27,000 cash prize winner who participated in new challenge

The resident took part in the 'happiness street fest - women's edition' at her daughter's request

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM

UAE resident who participated in a Global Village challenge at her daughter's request is now all smiles after taking home Dh27,000. "My daughter Khushi, whose name translates to 'happiness', encouraged me to participate in the karaoke challenge for fun. Never in a million years did I think at the time that I was going to be the winner!" said Tanisha Vasandany.

Global Village on Monday announced Tanisha as the winner of the #WonderRides challenge, who took part in the 'Happiness Street Fest - Women's Edition' and won a staggering Dh27,000 prize.

As part of Happiness Fest, guests were invited to participate in the 'Wonder Rides' activation, where they entertained backseat challenges from around the world. All guests who completed a challenge successfully entered into a raffle draw for a chance to win Dh27,000.

Global Village Season 27 continues to welcome guests until April 29, 2023. During Ramadan, visitors can enjoy the family destination with the park's new operating hours, 6pm to 2am daily, to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings.

