Dubai: Global Village announces Dh27,000 cash prize winner who participated in new challenge

With schools’ spring break falling during the holy month of Ramadan, more families are planning overseas getaways
UAE resident who participated in a Global Village challenge at her daughter's request is now all smiles after taking home Dh27,000. "My daughter Khushi, whose name translates to 'happiness', encouraged me to participate in the karaoke challenge for fun. Never in a million years did I think at the time that I was going to be the winner!" said Tanisha Vasandany.
Global Village on Monday announced Tanisha as the winner of the #WonderRides challenge, who took part in the 'Happiness Street Fest - Women's Edition' and won a staggering Dh27,000 prize.
As part of Happiness Fest, guests were invited to participate in the 'Wonder Rides' activation, where they entertained backseat challenges from around the world. All guests who completed a challenge successfully entered into a raffle draw for a chance to win Dh27,000.
Global Village Season 27 continues to welcome guests until April 29, 2023. During Ramadan, visitors can enjoy the family destination with the park's new operating hours, 6pm to 2am daily, to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings.
ALSO READ:
With schools’ spring break falling during the holy month of Ramadan, more families are planning overseas getaways
Urgut is a small town at the foothill of the Zeravshan Range, at an elevation of 1,000 m above sea level, close to the border with Kashkadarya province
The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of adventurers, preserve the homes of those who live in the region
Vacation packages to attractive destinations include two-way tickets, accommodation, insurance, airport transport, and much more
Here are tips for passengers to have a smooth passage at the world's busiest airport
Over 5.8 million interactions on different platforms, while the campaign hashtag was used in more than 18,000 photos and videos on social media
For starters, shed the baggage
Exploring the sights and sounds of the largest province in Canada