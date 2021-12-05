PIA to operate special flights from Dubai to Pakistan for Hindu pilgrims

Indian passport can also apply for the religious tourism visa at Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, consulate in Dubai

Photo: File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 1:24 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 1:38 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will launch special flights from the UAE to Pakistan for Hindu pilgrims to promote religious tourism in the South Asian country.

The country’s national carrier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr Ramesh Vankwani, patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and a member of the Pakistan National Assembly. The flights will operate from the UAE and other countries around the world to Pakistani provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carrying Hindu pilgrims who want to visit the holy sites.

“I am very happy because it’s indeed a great achievement that I’m signing this MoU on behalf of Pakistan Hindu Council. We are united and PIA proved that we are one nation. It has been proven that all religions in Pakistan are free to practice their rituals,” said Ramesh Vankwani.

He said monthly flights will operate from Dubai and Karachi to Peshawar for Hindus pilgrims who want to visit the tomb of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj. The flights will start operating from January 2022, facilitating national and international pilgrims to visit Teri Temple in Karak.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, CEO of PIA, said: “I am grateful to Dr. Ramesh. He is a great person and a very patriotic man. He has always supported PIA as a national carrier. Our MoU with the Hindu community is the vision of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam and its manifestation is part of our flag to treat all minorities equally. I am very happy that Dr. Ramesh led the initiative.”

The Hindus in the UAE who hold Indian passport can also apply for the religious tourism visa at Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai.

“We welcome Hindus and Sikhs to visit religious sites in Pakistan to promote interfaith harmony. Recently, a large number of Sikhs visited as well for Guru Nanak Jayantri,” a Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan. The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from December 4 to 15, 2201.

