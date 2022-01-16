India flights: UAE passengers exempt from 7-day mandatory quarantine in Maharashtra

Travellers will also no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 5:41 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 5:47 PM

International passengers arriving from the UAE, including Dubai, are now exempt from the mandatory seven-day home quarantine in Maharashtra, effective from January 17.

Travellers will also no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival, according to ANI.

On January 7, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that all international passengers must undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in India.

Following this, they had to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival. The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant.

On December 24, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said all international passengers arriving from Dubai, who are Mumbai residents, would also need to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

International arrivals residing in other parts of Maharashtra were also not allowed to take public transport.

ALSO READ: