Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE: Beat airport rush with airlines' online check-in services; here's how to do it

Airlines and airport authorities have started rolling out advisories about the expected travel rush ahead of the Eid Al Adha and summer holidays. Queues could be longer and possible delays could be expected, specifically at baggage and check-in counters.
To help passengers and ease travel journeys even during these peak periods, carriers are offering smart solutions — the most popular of which is the online check-in option.
Airlines have been encouraging passengers to take advantage of these express services, which allow travellers to complete the check-in process online even as early as two days before the flight.
Here's how the process works for each airline:
Emirates passengers can check in online as early as 48 hours before a flight's scheduled departure.
This option closes 90 minutes before departure for all e-ticket holders.
Passengers may download a mobile boarding pass to their phones, Emirates App, or Wallet app. This e-pass can be presented at various points at the airport.
Budget carrier flydubai also offers online check-in 48 hours before the flight and up to 75 minutes prior to departure.
At some airports, passengers might still need to go to check-in counters for the verification of travel documents and issuance of boarding passes.
Right from their homes or officers, Air Arabia passengers can check in online 36 hours before their flights. All they have to do is fill out the form with their reservation number, name, and flight date.
For Etihad flyers, online check-in can be done 30 hours prior to departure. Passengers just have to enter their booking reference number — PNR, a six-character code beginning with a capital letter.
Those who go for this express service may also choose their seats; avail of upgrades, if available; and even make changes to their itinerary. All these can be done without having to visit the airline's service desk.
