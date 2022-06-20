Dubai travel: Emirates urges passengers to book flights in advance as booking levels surge

The airline has said that over 550,000 customers are expected to fly out from the country between June and July

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 9:26 AM

Emirates is urging passengers to book their tickets in advance as the airline sees a major surge in travel bookings.

The airline has said that over 550,000 customers are expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July.

It added that it will continue to add flights and frequencies where possible, and will be operating close to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity, or over 1 million weekly seats this summer.

Daily booking volumes are rising as summer vacations draw closer. Emirates is asking customers to ensure they book in advance to ensure that they can fly on their preferred dates.

Passengers that fly first class can take advantage of their new Home Check-in Service that offers them the option to check in from home, free of charge.

From August 1, passengers will also be able to fly premium economy to select destinations.

