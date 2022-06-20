Dubai travel: Emirates urges passengers to book flights in advance as booking levels surge

Increased flow of tourists helped improve hotel occupancy across the emirate
Travel1 week ago
Emirates is urging passengers to book their tickets in advance as the airline sees a major surge in travel bookings.
The airline has said that over 550,000 customers are expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July.
It added that it will continue to add flights and frequencies where possible, and will be operating close to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity, or over 1 million weekly seats this summer.
Daily booking volumes are rising as summer vacations draw closer. Emirates is asking customers to ensure they book in advance to ensure that they can fly on their preferred dates.
Passengers that fly first class can take advantage of their new Home Check-in Service that offers them the option to check in from home, free of charge.
From August 1, passengers will also be able to fly premium economy to select destinations.
ALSO READ:
Increased flow of tourists helped improve hotel occupancy across the emirate
Travel1 week ago
View from the top
Travel2 weeks ago
UAE advises residents to follow all due safety measures while travelling
Travel2 weeks ago
City of music
Travel3 weeks ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel3 weeks ago
The busiest quarter was recorded this year since 2020
Travel3 weeks ago
Mega fans flock to the tour from all over the world dressed as the boy wizard and his fellow students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Travel1 month ago
The airline is currently serving 23 routes
Travel1 month ago