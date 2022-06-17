Rising Covid cases in UAE: Green Pass validity, mask, travel rules; all you need to know

Doctors attribute the rise in cases to casual attitudes towards protocols
coronavirus2 days ago
The recent rise in Covid-19 cases has led authorities to reimpose curbs that had been lifted.
Residents are urged to follow these new Covid-safety rules:
Green pass validity on the Al Hosn app has been reduced from 30 days to 14 days. So, residents that are fully vaccinated will receive a 14-day Green Pass once they test negative.
A green pass is mandatory to access government buildings in the UAE and visit indoor public places in Abu Dhabi.
A fine of up to Dh3,000 has been imposed for those who fail to wear a mask indoors. Wearing a mask outdoors still remains optional.
Regardless of symptoms, all those who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate themselves for 10 days. They are also required to inform their employer.
The Dubai Health Authority has said residents must have the Covid-19 DXB smart app.
Abu Dhabi residents are required to take two Covid-19 PCR tests to end their quarantine period. These tests should be separated by a gap of 24 hours, and both results should be negative.
All passengers travelling to UAE must present a valid vaccination certificate of having received both doses. The certificate should also have a QR code.
Those who are not vaccinated must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate where the sample has been collected within 48 hours of boarding the flight. A QR code must also be present on the certificate.
ALSO READ:
Doctors attribute the rise in cases to casual attitudes towards protocols
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 16,442
coronavirus3 days ago
A number of practices are posing risks to the community and public health
coronavirus3 days ago
The disease prevention agency says subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths
coronavirus3 days ago
The positive test comes after he met with US President Joe Biden and other leaders
coronavirus3 days ago
Positive cases who don’t complete isolation period will be held legally accountable: Top official
coronavirus3 days ago
This came as daily coronavirus cases doubled in a week
coronavirus3 days ago
Routine PCR tests would apply to unvaccinated, vaccinated students and staff in Abu Dhabi
coronavirus3 days ago