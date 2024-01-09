Dubai ranked top global destination for third year in a row

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 1:16 PM

It may come as no surprise to anyone that Dubai has once again topped Tripadvisor's annual 'Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best' list of destinations across the world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to X to announce that it is "the first city to achieve this recognition for three consecutive years in a row."

"Dubai's consistent accomplishments in the tourism sector, once thought to be an unattainable dream decades ago, is now a tangible reality thanks to the visionary leadership of [His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai]," wrote Sheikh Hamdan.

The other cities on the list are ranked in the following order: Bali, London, Hanoi, Rome, Paris, Cancun.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tourism and D33

Tourism has always been a priority for the leadership and government of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan in his note also mentioned the goals for Dubai's tourism sector in D33, which is an economic agenda announced by Sheikh Mohammed last year. It aims to make Dubai "among the top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations".

"We ... extend a warm welcome to all our guests visiting us from around the world," the Crown Prince concluded.

Dubai stands out when it comes to world cities - and for good reason. As Tripadvisor says on their website, "Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment."

From unique views at the top of the Burj Khalifa, to the a day at spice and gold souqs at Dubai's old town, there is something for everyone.

People travel from every corner of the globe to bask in this city - one that balances a luxurious environment with a warm and welcoming attitude to visitors at any time of the year.

ALSO READ: