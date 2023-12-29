Sheikh Hamdan visits Hatta Festival, issues directives to organise it annually

Sheikh Hamdan tours Hatta Festival. — Wam

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:42 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Hatta Festival on Friday.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan directed that the event be organised annually, building on Hatta’s standing as a tourist hub attracting people from around the world. The inaugural edition of the event, organised by Brand Dubai, will conclude on December 31.

Sheikh Hamdan was apprised of the array of events and activities organised as part of the festival, which is being held concurrently with the third edition of the Dubai Destinations campaign. He appreciated the idea behind the festival and its goal of showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites, natural sights, cultural events, sports activities, dining experiences, and luxury resorts.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, serves as a major inspiration for initiatives to advance the development model. He also highlighted that the Hatta region has emerged as a paradigm of economic development and investment in capabilities of the youth, ultimately contributing to the region's collective welfare.

He emphasised Dubai’s unwavering commitment to developing tourist destinations in accordance with the highest global standards and in harmony with the cultural distinctiveness of the local communities.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the various campaigns and programmes taking place in Dubai during the winter season are mainly geared towards advancing the concept of family attractions, drawing local and international visitors and tourists in equal measure and consolidating Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination.

“I visited Hatta Festival and got a chance to take in its diverse events and activities. I am delighted with the projects benefiting the region’s residents, especially the youth, and am also pleased to witness the enthusiastic participation of families enjoying Hatta’s unique winter ambience. We are committed to further developing the Hatta region and showcasing its rich history to the world. The Hatta Festival adds significant value to Dubai's global standing and tourist appeal,” he said.

“We issued directives to host Hatta Festival annually, providing all resources for building on the success achieved by the inaugural edition of the festival. Our goal is for all areas in Dubai to be seen as destinations of choice for families and visitors to the emirate. Every accomplishment we achieve today brings us closer to realising targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Our aim has been and will continue to be the wellbeing and happiness of Dubai's residents.”

He noted the significant community engagement across the cultural, sports, and social events, as well as creative workshops catering to various segments of society at the festival. He was also apprised about the support provided by Brand Dubai to Dubai's startup community through the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative. The ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ held as part of the festival showcased 30 diverse projects, including 17 directly benefiting the youth and residents of Hatta.

Furthermore, he was updated on the vision for developing the Hatta Festival into an annual event and a family destination that would further enhance Dubai's position on the global tourism map.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan toured some of Hatta’s top tourist draws including Al Sharea area, Hatta Heritage Village, and Leem Park, the focal point of the festival, which covers an expanse of three hectares in the heart of Hatta's mountainous terrain. The lake offers visitors vantage views of breathtaking landscapes and sunsets amidst the mountains.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was also given an overview of various projects initiated by young Hatta residents with the festival itself serving as the perfect platform for them to promote their products. He also visited the GoGravity project, the first and only outdoor zorbing track in the Middle East that was launched in 2018 by two brothers, Khalifa and Ahmed Al Bedwawi.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign was launched by Dubai Media Council, following through on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, in collaboration with a number of government, semi-government and private companies, alongside the participation of the creative community in Dubai. The campaign puts the spotlight on the unique places, activities and attractions that make Dubai one of the world’s most loved winter getaways.