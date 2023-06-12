Dubai-Manila travel: Book flight tickets for as low as Dh1 in mega seat sale

Filipinos and UAE residents can book their ticket for a one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 1:09 PM

The travel industry is witnessing a surge in ticket prices due to a substantial increase in the number of people going on holidays during this period.

Under such circumstances, the thousands of Filipino expats living in the UAE will welcome a bumper ticket offer from Cebu Pacific. The airline is offering a Dh1 seat sale to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence.

Travellers can book a seat for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila (exclusive of fees and surcharges). Filipinos and UAE residents can book select Philippine destinations from June 12 to 15, 2023. Booking must be done for the travel period of November 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Travellers going from Dubai can take advantage of CEB’s direct flights to the Philippines, which operate twice daily from Dubai to Manila.

The Super Seat Fest is CEB's special way of celebrating the freedom to fly, bringing families together and inspiring travellers to explore the beauty of the Philippines through affordable and convenient flights.Explore exciting new destinations in the

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

