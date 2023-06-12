Eid Al Adha break in UAE: 5- or 6-day weekend, moon sighting date; all your questions answered

With the government announcing the year's longest break, residents are now debating whether to travel or take a staycation

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Authorities in the UAE announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays on Sunday. Employees will get a paid break from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 (as per the Hijri calendar) to mark the Islamic festival. If the weekend is included, this translates into a juicy break that lasts up to six days.

Many residents are now debating whether to travel or take a staycation during the year’s longest break. We have put together an explainer to help you plan better and make the most of the holiday.

Will it be a 5- or 6-day break?

As per the Gregorian calendar, the break will begin either on Tuesday, June 27, or Wednesday, June 28, depending on when the Moon is spotted. If the holiday begins on Tuesday, residents will get a six-day break, including the Saturday-Sunday weekend. If it begins on Wednesday, residents are in for a five-day weekend.

When will you come to know?

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is spotted. Most Islamic countries will look for the moon that determines the start of Dhul Hijjah on Sunday, June 18.

>> If spotted on Sunday, June 18: The first day of the break will be on June 27. This translates into a six-day break.

>> If spotted on Monday, June 19: The first day of the break will be on June 28. This means a six-day break for residents.

Which are the most likely dates?

According to the International Astronomy Centre, residents are in for a six-day break. As per astronomical calculations, the break, including the weekend, will be from June 27 to July 2.

When will employees report back to work?

Employees will be required to be back in office on Monday, July 3. By then, a two-month summer break would have begun at most schools.

Tour agents in Dubai have told Khaleej Times that the summer travel season began on June 1. Travellers have reported long queues at airports weeks ahead of the Eid break and the summer holidays.