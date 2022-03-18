UAE: Uber hikes fares amid spike in fuel prices

The RTA has launched new marine transport lines
Transport1 week ago
Popular ride-hailing application Uber has sent out an email informing consumers of announced a price hike in prices that will go into effect immediately.
In an email sent out to customers on Friday, March 18, the company stated that prices are being raised "in light of the recent fuel price increase".
It further explained: "We have revised our recommended fare to help drivers continue to have sustainable earnings whilst thousands of riders can continue to move around cities affordably."
Users can now expect to pay Dh2.64 per km, as opposed to the earlier rate of Dh2.57 per km.
ALSO READ:
The RTA has launched new marine transport lines
Transport1 week ago
The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity
Transport1 week ago
Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.
Transport1 week ago
22 killed, 253 injured in accidents caused by bikes last year, say Dubai Police
Transport1 week ago
Police reveal main traffic violations committed by delivery riders.
Transport1 week ago
Careem Bikes completed 1.592 million trips as of February 2022.
Transport1 week ago
Centre also monitors drivers' wrong practices, directs them to sound conduct, and ensures their commitment and adherence to the regulations
Transport2 weeks ago
New campaign launched to keep drivers safer
Transport2 weeks ago